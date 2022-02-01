UPSSA HS Basketball Polls - Week Five
Boys Division 1-3 Record Pts Last
1. Menominee (4) 11-1 20 1
2. Escanaba 6-3 16 2
3. Kingsford 7-3 10 3
4. Westwood 8-2 6 5
5. Jeffers 10-1 5 4
Others receiving votes: Marquette (3-4) 3.
Division 4 Record Pts Last
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 9-0 18 T1
1. Rudyard (2) 10-0 18 T1
3. North Central 10-1 12 3
4. Munising 11-1 8 4
5. Wakefield-Marenisco 7-2 3 5
Others receiving votes: Norway (8-3) 1.
Girls Division 1-3 Record Pts Last
1. Calumet (3) 11-1 19 1
2. Sault Ste. Marie (1) 10-3 15 3
3. Houghton 12-1 13 2
4. St. Ignace 11-2 9 4
5. Negaunee 11-4 3 T5
Others receiving votes: Hancock (10-2 ) 1.
Division 4 Record Pts Last
1. Baraga (3) 12-1 19 1
2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 11-1 17 2
3. Pickford 7-1 12 3
4. Rudyard 4-4 6 T4
5. Ewen-Trout Creek 8-4 3 T4
Others receiving votes: North Dickinson (8-4) 2, Munising (9-2) 1.
