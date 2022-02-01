Advertisement

UPSSA HS Basketball Polls - Week Five

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -

Boys Division 1-3 Record Pts Last

1. Menominee (4) 11-1 20 1

2. Escanaba 6-3 16 2

3. Kingsford 7-3 10 3

4. Westwood 8-2 6 5

5. Jeffers 10-1 5 4

Others receiving votes: Marquette (3-4) 3.

Division 4 Record Pts Last

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 9-0 18 T1

1. Rudyard (2) 10-0 18 T1

3. North Central 10-1 12 3

4. Munising 11-1 8 4

5. Wakefield-Marenisco 7-2 3 5

Others receiving votes: Norway (8-3) 1.

Girls Division 1-3 Record Pts Last

1. Calumet (3) 11-1 19 1

2. Sault Ste. Marie (1) 10-3 15 3

3. Houghton 12-1 13 2

4. St. Ignace 11-2 9 4

5. Negaunee 11-4 3 T5

Others receiving votes: Hancock (10-2 ) 1.

Division 4 Record Pts Last

1. Baraga (3) 12-1 19 1

2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 11-1 17 2

3. Pickford 7-1 12 3

4. Rudyard 4-4 6 T4

5. Ewen-Trout Creek 8-4 3 T4

Others receiving votes: North Dickinson (8-4) 2, Munising (9-2) 1.

