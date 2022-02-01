Advertisement

The UPside - January 31, 2022

By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Elaine Racine for organizing Thanksgiving dinner for the past 36 years at Bethel Lutheran Church in Ishpeming.

When Racine was 34 she experienced a stroke. The life-changing event encouraged her to do something to give back to her community, like hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The first year she began the tradition about 30-40 people attended. Now the annual event attracts over 100 guests.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

