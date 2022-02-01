The UPside - January 31, 2022

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Elaine Racine for organizing Thanksgiving dinner for the past 36 years at Bethel Lutheran Church in Ishpeming.

When Racine was 34 she experienced a stroke. The life-changing event encouraged her to do something to give back to her community, like hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The first year she began the tradition about 30-40 people attended. Now the annual event attracts over 100 guests.

