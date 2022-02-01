Advertisement

U.P. Home Health & Hospice postpones 8th annual “Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style” to 2023

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Home Health & Hospice is announcing that Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style will be postponed to May of 2023 due to the high level of community spread of COVID-19 that continues in our community. 

This event, which is for the benefit of the U.P. Hospice Foundation, began in 2013 and has been the sole fundraiser for the hospice foundation. 

“It is the hope of all involved that by 2022 we will be able to once again fill Forest Roberts Theatre and provide the fun and excitement that this show has consistently brought since its inception,” said U.P. Home Health & Hospice in a news release.

All sponsorships will carry-over to the 2023 performance. If you purchased tickets for the performance and would like to ‘beat the rush’ for next year’s ticket sales, you may keep your existing seats and use them for the 2023 performance. If you would like to support the hospice foundation, please visit their web page at https://uphomehealth.org/hospice-foundation/.

“While it was a difficult decision to postpone DWOS Superheroes & Villains Edition to Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, 2023, it was made for the well-being of our dance couples, dance professionals, logistical coordinators, and our community,” said U.P. Home Health & Hospice.

If you have questions or want to request a refund on your tickets, call U.P. Home Health & Hospice at (906) 225-4545.

