Tinnitus may be causing the ringing, noises in your ear

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have noticed ringing, swooshing, chirping, or other similar sounds in your ears, it could be Tinnitus. Dr. Krista Frick, with Upper Peninsula Audiology, says about 45 million people in the U.S. have those symptoms.

She says the best way to prevent Tinnitus is to wear hearing protection when you are around loud noises. She added that the symptom is not curable, but it is preventable.

You can try having background noise on, like soft music or a fan to help.

