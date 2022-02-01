Advertisement

Time for the Teal Lake Meltdown, when will it fall through the ice?

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s once again time for the Teal Lake Meltdown. The familiar replica mine shaft is on the ice on Teal Lake.

It’s a fundraiser for the greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce and the Negaunee Lions Club. You can purchase $5 tickets and try to guess when the structure will fall through the ice. The GINCC says it’s not just a fundraiser but a way to look forward to spring.

“So, you’re going to guess the month, the day and the exact time that it goes through and the person that is the closest to the time that it sinks before it goes in is the winner and we’re right in the middle of winter so this is a way to countdown for spring,” said Bob Hendrickson, GINCC Executive Director.

Hendrickson also says to get your votes in early because in the event of a tie, the winning guess will be the one submitted earliest. You can buy tickets in person at the GINCC offices or online here.

