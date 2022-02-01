Three LSSU Players named CCHA Players of the Week

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Miroslav Mucha, Seth Eisele, and Josh Nixon have each received Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Player of the Week honors as announced by conference officials on Monday, Jan. 31. Mucha has been named CCHA Forward of the Week, Eisele has been named CCHA Goaltender of the Week, and Nixon has been named CCHA Rookie of the Week.

Forward of the Week: Miroslav Mucha

Lake Superior State senior forward Miroslav Mucha led the Lakers to a weekend split against the No. 20 Northern Michigan with three goals and an assist in the pair of games. Mucha, who led his teammates with four points in the series, recorded his first career multi-goal game in Friday’s 6-1 win in Marquette. The senior winger gave the Lakers a 2-0 lead on Friday with a power play goal that stood as the game winner. Mucha scored his second goal of the game and his seventh of the season with seconds left in the first period to give the Lakers a 3-0 lead. Mucha capped off his three-night point, tying his single-game career high with the primary assist on the game’s final goal. The Bytca, Slovakia native notched his third goal of the series as he scored the lone Laker goal of the game in Saturday night’s 2-1 overtime loss. After the four-point effort against the Wildcats, Mucha has totaled 23 points (8G, 15A) in 28 games this season.

Goaltender of the Week: Seth Eisele

Lake Superior State junior goaltender Seth Eisele backstopped the Lakers to a CCHA road split against the No. 20 Northern Michigan last weekend. In Friday’s 6-1 win in Marquette, Eisele stopped 40 of the 41 shots he faced from the Wildcats to earn his sixth win of the season. The Laker netminder was named the First Star of the Game as he was stellar in net, including a 22-save effort in the second period against NMU. Eisele followed with another solid performance in goal for the Lakers in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime loss. The Lake Elmo, Minn. native made 33 saves for the Lakers. Eisele closed out the weekend with 73 saves on 76 shots faced in 122:30 minutes played, totaling a.961 save percentage and a 1.68 goals against average in the series.

Rookie of the Week: Josh Nixon

Lake Superior State freshman forward Josh Nixon notched two goals in the team’s weekend split against the No. 20 Northern Michigan Wildcats. In Friday’s 6-1 win over the Wildcats, Nixon scored the game’s opening goal at the 1:13 of the first period to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead. Later in the game, Nixon netted his seventh of the season to put the Lakers ahead by a score of 5-1. The rookie winger finished the game with a team-high four shots on goal in the game while also posting a +3 rating. Following the weekend series, the Mississauga, Ont. ranks second among all CCHA rookies in points this season with 17 (7G, 10A).

Lake Superior State will return home for a pair of CCHA games against Ferris State on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Taffy Abel Arena in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Friday’s game is set for a 7:07 p.m. start while Saturday’s puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

