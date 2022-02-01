Superintendent: No changes coming to Esky’s mentorship program

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The superintendent of Escanaba Area Public Schools says a peer-to-peer mentorship program is not going anywhere.

“At no time has the Board of Education or school administration ever discussed getting rid of the MoBuddies program or having anyone else in charge of it,” Coby Fletcher said in a statement to TV6 Tuesday morning. “It’s as simple as that.”

Fletcher’s statement comes in response to a student’s petition circulating on Change.org that claims the district’s school board “has been discussing the elimination of both Kris Aiken’s position of Special Education Consultant and the Mo Buddy Program entirely at the end of this school year.”

