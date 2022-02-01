Advertisement

Superintendent: No changes coming to Esky’s mentorship program

Members of Escanaba's MoBuddies program. (WLUC Photo)
Members of Escanaba's MoBuddies program. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The superintendent of Escanaba Area Public Schools says a peer-to-peer mentorship program is not going anywhere.

“At no time has the Board of Education or school administration ever discussed getting rid of the MoBuddies program or having anyone else in charge of it,” Coby Fletcher said in a statement to TV6 Tuesday morning. “It’s as simple as that.”

Fletcher’s statement comes in response to a student’s petition circulating on Change.org that claims the district’s school board “has been discussing the elimination of both Kris Aiken’s position of Special Education Consultant and the Mo Buddy Program entirely at the end of this school year.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Harri walked away from work crew in Calumet.
Houghton County Jail inmate in custody after walking away from work crew in Calumet
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A possible campground site off County Road 480
Negaunee seeks $3.683M grant for campground, ORV/snowmobile trailhead
Diana Lewitzke was appointed as the Village of Laurium Manager
Laurium hires new village manager
UP Sled Dog Association adjusts some indoor UP200 events due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

City of Houghton warns snowmobilers to stay off ice near Portage Lift Bridge
Lakeshore Depot's storefront on Fern Place in Marquette
Lakeshore Depot wraps up fundraiser
Bolt, the 10 week old golden doodle puppy who is Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area School's new...
Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools get emotional support puppy
Time for the Teal Lake Meltdown, when will it fall through the ice?