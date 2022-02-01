Advertisement

Salvation Army hosting Feeding America food trucks Wednesday in Escanaba

A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette
A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday the Salvation Army is looking to serve more than 400 Delta County families in need. They’re hosting a Feeding America food truck in Escanaba.

The Salvation Army will be hosting feeding America trucks each month for 10 months this year. Similar food trucks have visited communities across the Upper Peninsula in recent years in an effort to end food insecurity. Salvation Army officials say they’re looking to make it a quick and easy process.

“We will carry this on monthly throughout the year so, it’s just a lot of food, I think it’s 20,000 pounds coming in tomorrow on this truck, it’s a drive-thru event, people will just drive through open their car door or trunk and we’ll place the items right in their car and they can drive off,” said Captain Doug Winters, Salvation Army U.P. Regional Coordinator.

The distribution will be from 2- 3:30 in the afternoon Wednesday. The Salvation Army in Escanaba is located at 3001 Fifth Avenue South.

