Ontonagon Area Schools pushes ‘Strive for a Safer Drive” campaign

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon High School senior Isaac Bramlett has been part of his school’s radio club (WOAS 88.5 FM) since he was a freshman. During that time, he read public service announcements to make his classmates and the community aware about driving while distracted.

“I’m an athlete, and I can’t imagine even losing my life or injuring myself than not being able to play a sport,” said Bramlett. “I can’t imagine losing all of that for one text.”

For the seventh straight year, the school district is participating in the “Strive for a Safer Drive” (S4SD) campaign. Through a $1,000 grant from the program, the entire student body looks to alert future drivers.

“You don’t drive yet, but you ride in cars,” said WOAS General Manager Ken Raisanen. “How do you react if somebody is talking on the phone? You don’t yell at them. You talk to them about it. If you can educate now, perhaps it will make a difference in the future.”

Another student helping with the effort, Ryan Preiss, says he has learned a lot.

“It’s made me just realize and just think about...trying not to drive while distracted and just buckling up and simple stuff like that,” he stated.

All grade levels are learning about the dangers through coloring activities and poster making.

“I think it’s just passing the message and just making sure that everyone knows about it,” Preiss said. “One text doesn’t matter because it could change something forever.”

“If you’re in elementary or anything like that, do as much as you can during the actual S4SD drive,” Bramlett stated. “Join as soon as you can because it’s well worth your time.”

Raisanen also says this work is more than fun and games.

“The statistics of how far you can travel in a few seconds and take your eyes off the road is staggering,” he explained. “I don’t want to read any more obituaries for people.”

Raisanen and his students pledge to continue to spread the message about distracted driving. The school will submit a PowerPoint showing how the grant money was used in mid-April.

Ontonagon Area Schools is one of 38 Michigan districts participating in this year’s effort. The top-five campaigns win cash prizes ranging from $500-$1,500.

