NMU Department of Theatre and Dance presenting Next to Normal
The rock-musical-dramedy runs February 2nd-5th
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s all lights and action (no cameras allowed at this production!) at the Forest Roberts Theatre this week.
Northern Michigan University is premiering its latest show, Next to Normal, on February 3rd.
Sophie Sam, an NMU senior and the director of this musical, says to expect “all the feelings”.
Watch the video below to learn what Sam means by that, and hear her take on directing her peers.
Want to know what kind of music you’re getting into before buying your ticket at www.tickets.nmu.edu?
Watch (or listen to) the video below.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.