NMU Department of Theatre and Dance presenting Next to Normal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s all lights and action (no cameras allowed at this production!) at the Forest Roberts Theatre this week.

Northern Michigan University is premiering its latest show, Next to Normal, on February 3rd.

Sophie Sam, an NMU senior and the director of this musical, says to expect “all the feelings”.

Watch the video below to learn what Sam means by that, and hear her take on directing her peers.

Want to know what kind of music you’re getting into before buying your ticket at www.tickets.nmu.edu?

Watch (or listen to) the video below.

NMU student actors give TV6 an exclusive sneak peek of a scene from "Next to Normal".

