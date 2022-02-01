Advertisement

Marquette Regional History Center presents ‘Railroads of Marquette County’

Marquette Regional History Center presents new exhibit
Marquette Regional History Center presents new exhibit(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is exhibiting the history of railroads in Marquette county.

The exhibit opened on Monday, January 31, and will be available until February 11, 2023. It features select hands-on elements as well as maps, artifacts, and photographs.

Jo Wittler, Marquette Regional History Center Curator, explained why railroads were important to Marquette.

“We were such an industrial town and railroads were central to Marquette’s founding. As soon as iron ore was found there was a movement to get trains to move the ore.”

There will also be an opening reception on February 9 at 5:00 p.m. to enjoy the special exhibit and meet the curator. The center says with the exhibit, you can learn where tracks ran, what they carried, and their destinations it also shows how working the railroad has changed over the decades and how it is part of this region today.

