Marquette DDA looking to extend TIF district to Third Street

City Commission work session
City Commission work session(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is seeking to extend its financing district to Third Street. During a work session Monday afternoon the DDA presented the plan to the City Commission.

Tax Increment Financing or TIF works like this, a base year is set, then the DDA would capture tax revenue on increases to the property tax on Third Street businesses in the following years. Members of the DDA board say this isn’t increasing tax, but a way to make sure DDA services continue on Third Street.

“Most importantly we want to educate everyone on what TIF is and how this is all coming about and why it’s so important for the DDA and the city of Marquette, we’re not looking to take away anything from the city, we understand everything that is going on in the city of Marquette and we’re on the same team,” said Jeremy Ottaway, Chairperson for the Marquette DDA.

The TIF district on third could also allow the DDA to finance streetscaping projects, façade grants and car charging stations. The next step for the DDA is public engagement. They’re looking to have the decision later this year. As this was a work session no action was taken by the City Commission at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

