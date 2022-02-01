Advertisement

Marquette Board of Light and Power launches new customer portal - SmartHub

Marquette Board of Light and Power launches SmartHub
Marquette Board of Light and Power launches SmartHub(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power announced the official launch of their SmartHub online Customer Portal Tuesday.

SmartHub is a new tool for managing Marquette Board of Light and Power customer accounts. Through SmartHub, customers will be able to securely pay bills with one click, enroll in auto payment and paperless billing, view current and past usage history, contact customer service and report outages. All of this will be available from a smartphone or tablet or on the web.

For more information on registering an account visit their website at www.mblp.org and click on the Customer Portal – SmartHub link.

