Lakeshore Depot wraps up fundraiser

The food store, which sources produce from Upper Michigan farmers, has been taking donations since Nov.
Lakeshore Depot's storefront on Fern Place in Marquette
Lakeshore Depot's storefront on Fern Place in Marquette
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeshore Depot’s fundraiser comes to a close Monday.

Sourcing food from U.P. farmers, the depot is focused on improving the local food economy.

The store has been fundraising since Nov. to add a deli, cafe space, indoor seating, bathrooms, wi-fi, and a community garden. It has raised over $27,000 since.

Monday, the store hosted its final in-store fundraising event. If it hits $50,000, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match the number with a donation.

Owner Michael Hainstock is grateful the community has come together to give so much. “It’s been really to see donations kind of come in from just a spectrum of different people across our community, and honestly some of the most impactful donations have been seeing our farmers and our suppliers donate to us,” Hainstock said.

The fundraiser ends at 10:30 p.m. EST Monday, Jan. 31. If you’re reading this before it has ended and want to donate, visit Lakeshore Depot’s Patronicity page.

