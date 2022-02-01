Houghton Rotary Club kicks off 6th annual Sink the Sled contest

Advertisement

By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The 6th annual Sink the Sled contest is underway in Houghton County.

Early this week, the Houghton Rotary Club placed a sled on a frozen Portage Lake, just west of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

Participants can now guess when the sled will fall through the ice. The person who guesses correctly or is close to the actual month, day, hour, and minute could win half of the entry money collected. The other half of the proceeds will go to the Rotary Club, which would be used to help the community.

“The funds that we raise from this project enable us to provide for a lot of the projects that we pursue during the regular year,” said Club President Scott Blake.

Guessing will be allowed until April 30th or when the sled falls through the ice. Entries are unlimited.

To enter, visit sinkthesled.org.

