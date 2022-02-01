Advertisement

Houghton Co. School gets emotional support dog

The puppy is named Bolt after the school’s ‘blue bolt’ mascot.
Calumet dog breeders Steve and Marsha Daniels donated a ten-week-old golden doodle puppy to the Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area School.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOUGHTON CO., Mich. (WLUC) - One Houghton County school has a new furry friend for students.

Bolt is an emotional support dog meant to comfort students. The school says it’s working with ‘pet partners’ to train and certify bolt as a therapy dog to support students during school counseling.

