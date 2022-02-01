Houghton Co. School gets emotional support dog

HOUGHTON CO., Mich. (WLUC) - One Houghton County school has a new furry friend for students.

Calumet dog breeders Steve and Marsha Daniels donated a ten-week-old golden doodle puppy to the Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area School. The puppy is named Bolt after the school’s ‘blue bolt’ mascot.

Bolt is an emotional support dog meant to comfort students. The school says it’s working with ‘pet partners’ to train and certify bolt as a therapy dog to support students during school counseling.

