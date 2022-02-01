Advertisement

Free KN95 masks available at Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties

Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.
Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA & MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties has free KN95 masks available to the public provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

KN95 masks are available at both Delta County and Menominee County offices during business hours. In an attempt to ensure all individuals who want free KN95 masks have an opportunity to get them, Public Health asks that residents pick up one pack of ten masks per person while supplies last.

Masks continue to be a safe, effective way to contain the spread of COVID-19. In light of the current surge in new infections, public health officials believe the use of N95 or KN95 masks to be the best options, followed by a surgical mask, then a cloth mask, said Public Health in a news release.

Delta County office location:

2920 College Avenue

Escanaba, MI

Hours of Operation –

Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Menominee County office location:

909 10th Avenue

Menominee, MI

Hours of Operation –

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Harri walked away from work crew in Calumet.
Houghton County Jail inmate in custody after walking away from work crew in Calumet
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A possible campground site off County Road 480
Negaunee seeks $3.683M grant for campground, ORV/snowmobile trailhead
Diana Lewitzke was appointed as the Village of Laurium Manager
Laurium hires new village manager
UP Sled Dog Association adjusts some indoor UP200 events due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

U.P. Home Health & Hospice postpones 8th annual “Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style” to 2023
City of Houghton warns snowmobilers to stay off ice near Portage Lift Bridge
Members of Escanaba's MoBuddies program. (WLUC Photo)
Superintendent: No changes coming to Esky’s mentorship program
Lakeshore Depot's storefront on Fern Place in Marquette
Lakeshore Depot wraps up fundraiser