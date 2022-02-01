Free KN95 masks available at Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties

DELTA & MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties has free KN95 masks available to the public provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

KN95 masks are available at both Delta County and Menominee County offices during business hours. In an attempt to ensure all individuals who want free KN95 masks have an opportunity to get them, Public Health asks that residents pick up one pack of ten masks per person while supplies last.

Masks continue to be a safe, effective way to contain the spread of COVID-19. In light of the current surge in new infections, public health officials believe the use of N95 or KN95 masks to be the best options, followed by a surgical mask, then a cloth mask, said Public Health in a news release.

Delta County office location:

2920 College Avenue

Escanaba, MI

Hours of Operation –

Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Menominee County office location:

909 10th Avenue

Menominee, MI

Hours of Operation –

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.