Advertisement

Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools get emotional support puppy

Bolt is a ten-week-old golden doodle; he will support and comfort students.
Bolt, the 10 week old golden doodle puppy who is Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area School's new...
Bolt, the 10 week old golden doodle puppy who is Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area School's new emotional support dog(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Some K through 12 students in Houghton County have a new furry friend waiting for them at school.

His name is Bolt, and he’s a ten-week-old golden doodle puppy. Named after the school’s ‘Blue Bolt’ mascot, he is Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools’ new emotional support dog.

Steve and Marsha Daniels, dog breeders from Calumet, donated Bolt to the school. “We were in the process of raising funds to be able to purchase him and they said, ‘You know, we really like what you’re trying to do and we really want to help support your students, so we will give you a puppy,’” Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools 4th Grade Teacher Carrie Meneguzzo said.

When not at school, Bolt lives with Meneguzzo and her family.

Right now, Bolt is an emotional support dog. This does not require certification.

However, the school is working with Pet Partners to train and certify Bolt as a therapy dog. The first step is passing his Canine Good Citizen test. “We are using materials from the AKC S.T.A.R. puppy program to get Bolt trained so he will pass his Canine Good Citizen test,” Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools Superintendent Christina Norland said.

Once certified, he can support students at school counseling sessions. “[A therapist] will be talking with the kid, helping them process some difficult things and Bolt will just be there to support [them], make them feel comfortable, and [make them feel] like they’re loved and everything is OK,” Norland said.

Students can’t contain their excitement for their new furry friend. Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools Student Sylvie Kentala thinks bolt will be great for kids’ well-being. “I think it’s just really awesome, it’s good for the kids around here and everybody just loves him,” Kentala said.

It will take some time before Bolt is a fully trained therapy dog. Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools says he cannot be fully certified until he is at least one year old and has completed six months of training.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Florida man with connections to U.P. wanted in homicide investigation
Marquette family goes viral on social media with uplifting video
A possible campground site off County Road 480
Negaunee seeks $3.683M grant for campground, ORV/snowmobile trailhead
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Lakeshore Depot's storefront on Fern Place in Marquette
Lakeshore Depot wraps up fundraiser
Time for the Teal Lake Meltdown, when will it fall through the ice?
City Commission work session
Marquette DDA looking to extend TIF district to Third Street
Jack Bowles hugs his father goodbye before leaving for U.S. Air Force basic training
Dickinson County teenager departs for basic training