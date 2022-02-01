Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools get emotional support puppy

DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Some K through 12 students in Houghton County have a new furry friend waiting for them at school.

His name is Bolt, and he’s a ten-week-old golden doodle puppy. Named after the school’s ‘Blue Bolt’ mascot, he is Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools’ new emotional support dog.

Steve and Marsha Daniels, dog breeders from Calumet, donated Bolt to the school. “We were in the process of raising funds to be able to purchase him and they said, ‘You know, we really like what you’re trying to do and we really want to help support your students, so we will give you a puppy,’” Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools 4th Grade Teacher Carrie Meneguzzo said.

When not at school, Bolt lives with Meneguzzo and her family.

Right now, Bolt is an emotional support dog. This does not require certification.

However, the school is working with Pet Partners to train and certify Bolt as a therapy dog. The first step is passing his Canine Good Citizen test. “We are using materials from the AKC S.T.A.R. puppy program to get Bolt trained so he will pass his Canine Good Citizen test,” Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools Superintendent Christina Norland said.

Once certified, he can support students at school counseling sessions. “[A therapist] will be talking with the kid, helping them process some difficult things and Bolt will just be there to support [them], make them feel comfortable, and [make them feel] like they’re loved and everything is OK,” Norland said.

Students can’t contain their excitement for their new furry friend. Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools Student Sylvie Kentala thinks bolt will be great for kids’ well-being. “I think it’s just really awesome, it’s good for the kids around here and everybody just loves him,” Kentala said.

It will take some time before Bolt is a fully trained therapy dog. Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools says he cannot be fully certified until he is at least one year old and has completed six months of training.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.