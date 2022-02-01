Dickinson County businesses prepare for Continental Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses are quickly preparing for this weekend’s Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup. The major winter event is expected to bring more than a million dollars into the area.

The Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup is more than just ski jumping, local restaurants like the Holiday Kitchen rely on the economic boost.

“We’re going to see about 20,000 people coming into Iron Mountain. It’s an excellent opportunity for us to show what we have,” said Cameron O’Connor, Bill Neuen’s Enterprises Operations Manager

The restaurant is extending its hours on Saturday and Sunday and will prepare new menu items, too.

“We want to bring a little taste of Iron Mountain directly her,” O’Connor said. “We are going to have some super exciting features during the week and weekend that are takeout friendly so you can bring it right with you to the ski jump.”

In 2019 the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance (DAEDA) conducted an economic analysis of the ski tournament. The alliance estimated nearly $1.6 million of revenue was generated for Dickinson County that year.

“It uses a multiplier in the economic analysis that accounts for that money being spent around town. The businesses are ramping up with additional personnel that’s working to serve those needs,” said Lois Ellis, DAEDA Executive Director.

The ski tournament was not held last year because of COVID-19. Ellis says many businesses struggled without the boost.

“While it’s disappointing to miss an economic impact event, probably the largest one in our area, businesses were encouraged by some of the other activities that did happen spread throughout the year,” Ellis said.

COVID-19 will still play a role in this year’s ski tournament. Thursday’s public meet-and-greet at pine grove country club has been canceled to limit exposure. The club will make accommodations to still feed the athletes.

“Every country will have a separate table. They travel with the same circuit, so athletes are with athletes, and the public is distanced,” said Dawn Polkinghorne, Pine Grove Country Club Cook.

Ellis says she expects a larger influx of revenue compared to 2019 because patrons missed having the jump last year. The 2022 Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup kicks off this Saturday, and runs through Sunday.

