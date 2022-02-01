City of Houghton warns snowmobilers to stay off ice near Portage Lift Bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton is urging snowmobilers to stay off of the ice along the Houghton waterfront, East of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

Due to ongoing pier construction, the ice is very thin in and around the construction zone. From the water, passersby can notice barges and heavy equipment in this area. The City of Houghton asks snowmobilers to “please stay at least 200 feet away” from the equipment.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the city strongly suggested that all snowmobilers use designated trail systems.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.