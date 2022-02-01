13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished

K.I. Sawyer, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board approving the sale of a building out at K.I. Sawyer during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. Building 627, the home of Able Medical Devices, will be sold to Able for $592,000.

Able wanted to buy the building so future improvements made would be going toward a building they own. This summer, K.I. Sawyer officials are preparing to spend a little more than $3 million of federal CARES Act money to demolish 13 buildings.

“We looked at the landscape strategically and said that these buildings no longer meet the criteria for leasable facilities and it would open up new green spaces that could be used to market for new business growth out at Sawyer, we feel this is a turning point for Sawyer going into the future,” said Sawyer International Airport Manager Duane DuRay.

The demolition is scheduled to take place this summer. Marquette County is set to receive $18 million from the federal CARES Act.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.