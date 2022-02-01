Advertisement

13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished

Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. Sawyer, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board approving the sale of a building out at K.I. Sawyer during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. Building 627, the home of Able Medical Devices, will be sold to Able for $592,000.

Able wanted to buy the building so future improvements made would be going toward a building they own. This summer, K.I. Sawyer officials are preparing to spend a little more than $3 million of federal CARES Act money to demolish 13 buildings.

“We looked at the landscape strategically and said that these buildings no longer meet the criteria for leasable facilities and it would open up new green spaces that could be used to market for new business growth out at Sawyer, we feel this is a turning point for Sawyer going into the future,” said Sawyer International Airport Manager Duane DuRay.

The demolition is scheduled to take place this summer. Marquette County is set to receive $18 million from the federal CARES Act.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Harri walked away from work crew in Calumet.
Houghton County Jail inmate in custody after walking away from work crew in Calumet
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A possible campground site off County Road 480
Negaunee seeks $3.683M grant for campground, ORV/snowmobile trailhead
Diana Lewitzke was appointed as the Village of Laurium Manager
Laurium hires new village manager
UP Sled Dog Association adjusts some indoor UP200 events due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette
Salvation Army hosting Feeding America food trucks Wednesday in Escanaba
Both stores credit increased snowfall this winter compared to last as the reason more tourists...
Melstrand Union General Store and Grand Marais Outfitters see an uptick in business during winter
Prize money will be split between the winner and the Houghton Rotary Club
Houghton Rotary Club kicks off 6th annual Sink the Sled contest
Ontonagon is one of 38 Michigan school districts that is raising awareness about driving while...
Ontonagon Area Schools pushes ‘Strive for a Safer Drive” campaign