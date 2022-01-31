Warmer pattern ramps up

We’re in for two days of unseasonably warm temperatures. This occurs ahead of our next front. As the front gets closer temperatures and winds will increase. Conditions will become breezy this afternoon through tomorrow morning with gusts in excess of 35mph at times. A cold front will move across the U.P. tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will drop during the day. Then, the pattern will flop again to the cold and lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, becoming breezy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to around 30°

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Low 30s west, low-mid 30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Friday: Mostly cloudy with late day snow showers

>Highs: Single number to low teens

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 20s

