UP200 indoor events closed to public due to COVID-19 concerns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Given current concerns about COVID-19 in the region, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association (UPSDA) is making ongoing adjustments to ensure an exciting and safe 2022 UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30 for mushers and spectators alike.

The UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30 will take place Feb. 17-20. Last year’s events were canceled due to COVID-19. This year the UPSDA will be making a few changes to ensure the safety of race participants and the public. The pre-race banquet originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17 will not be held.

UP200 and Midnight Run mushers must register in person by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Holiday Inn in Marquette. The mandatory musher meetings will be held as scheduled. Race bibs and sponsor sled banners will be distributed following the musher meetings. Only mushers, their handlers and race officials will be allowed to enter these events.

In order to adhere to safe venue capacity guidelines, the awards ceremonies for the Midnight Run and UP200 are also restricted to mushers, handlers and race personnel. Jack Pine 30 mushers should register in-person at the Gwinn First Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 19 in the morning and similar limitations on indoor events will be in place.

Outdoor events are taking place as planned and the UPSDA advises adhering to local and national COVID-19 protocols.

The Midnight Run and UP200 trail starts in Marquette on Washington Street and follows Lakeshore Boulevard and the bike path along Lake Superior to Harvey. This leg of the trail offers spectators uncrowded spots to watch the Midnight Run and UP200 teams. The Jack Pine 30 in Gwinn has ample spectator space at the start, finish and along the trail. Finding a less crowded spot along the trail allows spectators to watch teams without being in a large group.

The UPSDA encourages spectators to stay warm and safe with a mask worn under a scarf or neck gaiter.

UP200 and Midnight Run teams will have spot trackers on their sleds to show their progress along the trail throughout the races. Follow your favorite teams at UP200.org.

Additionally, fans can visit the Holiday Inn all weekend long to purchase merchandise and get race information in the large, socially-distanced Iron & Copper Rooms.

Visit UP200.org for a schedule of events and the latest race information. For more information, contact the UPSDA at (906) 362-3989 or upsleddog.assoc@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.