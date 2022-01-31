Teen seeks facial surgery to stop bullying over smile

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KETV) - Bullying over her smile has been so bad for an Iowa teen she is willing to do just about anything to make it stop, including facial surgery.

Liberty Williams was born with facial palsy. She does not have any nerves or muscles on one side of her face, and that side of her mouth has always been different. It’s especially noticeable when she smiles.

At 4 years old, she asked her mom, “Do I have a crooked smile?”

Mother Dusty Williams says her daughter’s preschool teacher had brought it up to her. It broke her heart, so they tried to find a fix.

“There was nothing. We had no diagnosis at all,” Dusty Williams said.

So, for 15 years, Liberty lived with her difference. Bullies have always noticed.

“It was hard because I know I’m different from other people and that people would see me differently than I do. So, I just want to be seen as normal and have a normal mouth, but it’s hard when people keep saying things,” Liberty said.

This past year, the bullying took a big turn. Liberty got an anonymous text message saying, “You have no point in life and nobody wants you here… I don’t know how you get friends with that messed up mouth.”

The teenager went straight to her mom. No answers came from calls to the police, the school, the phone provider and the county attorney.

But the incident reignited the Williams family’s search for someone who could help and led to a surgeon in Beverly Hills, who they believe can do a facial reanimation.

“They can’t fix anything internally, but on the outside, they can make her smile a little more symmetrical and change some of the things about her that she’s a little uncomfortable with,” Dusty Williams said.

A GoFundMe will help pay for the expensive surgery, as will anti-bullying T-shirts.

“That’s what’s more important is that they stop treating her that way, to me, than fixing who she is. Like, that’s who she is,” Dusty Williams said.

In the end, it’s Liberty’s choice.

“I think if I got the surgery, I’d be happier with my smile. But I feel like other people are winning if I do. So, I don’t know what to do,” she said.

