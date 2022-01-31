Advertisement

Superior Piano Workshop holds annual recital

This is a recording for the TV6 Late News - Sunday.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -On Sunday, a Marquette music organization hosted its annual recital for the public.

The Superior Piano Workshop played classical French piano music at the women’s federated clubhouse. Dozens of residents came to listen to pieces from Debussy and ravel. Donations were accepted and went to regular upkeep on their pianos. Performer Nancy Railey was excited to see the large turnout.

“It was delightful, we weren’t expecting this many people so it was really nice for us. To have listeners share this music with us. I think it gives the public an opportunity to hear music that isn’t heard often these days,” she says.

Railey says that the workshop is always looking for more members. To find out more information on how to join you can call 906-226-9617

