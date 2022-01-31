Advertisement

The Ryan Report - January 30, 2022

This week, Don Ryan shares a conversation with Nick Blagec Kiwanis Ski Club President.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with the President of the Kiwanis Ski Club Nick Blagec to discuss the multimillion-dollar investment into Pine Mountain where the 2022 FIS Continental Cup will be held this year.

Ryan and Blagec talked about the renovations made to the Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain which was built in the early 1930s. Records in all classes have been set on Pine Mountain; at 140 meters/459 feet, the U.S. record was set there.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

