Pine Mountain history renewed on Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Ski Club is preparing for the 82nd annual Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup.

The Pine Mountain Ski Jump is a landmark of Dickinson County and the U.P. It was built in 1937. Author John Dougoveto explains there was resistance during construction.

“There was lots of opposition to Pine Mountain because lots of people thought building a ski jump was a waste of government money,” said John Dougoveto, “History of Pine Mountain” Author.

The first tournament was in 1939. Dougoveto, a ski jumper himself, spent 15 years writing his book. He published it in 2018. He started attending the ski jump events after World War II in 1946.

“The ski jumpers were my heroes. I was a little kid and I remember John Bednardez, he won the ski tournament in 1952, he was the first local skier to win at Pine Mountain,” Dougoveto said.

Dougoveto says ski trains would bring people from the fox river valley to watch. He says motels for 50 miles would be sold out. The pine mountain ski jump would bring the national spotlight.

“The New York Times used to send a reporter to the Pine Mountain Ski Tournament,” Dougoveto said.

Dougoveto says he believes the most exciting tournament was the 1949 jump where three hill records were broken consecutively.

“Joe Perrault came after him and jumped 297 [feet]. New national distance record, the hill record was broken three times, Dougoveto said.

Dougoveto was sick with measles in 1949 and missed that jump. He says his favorite year, was 1960.

“You had three national champions. Reuben Hamari from Iron Mountain, Butch Wudin from Kingsford, and Jim Brennan from Seattle, Washington. Jim won the A-Class National Championship,” Dougoveto said.

Originally known as the “Pine Mountain Ski Jump,” the event underwent several name changes when international jumpers were introduced. It wasn’t until the mid-1990′s when the current name was established, the “Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup.”

If you are interested in purchasing a copy of Dougoveto’s book “The History of Pine Mountain,” you must call him at home at (906) 774-4526. The books are printed as needed.

The Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup kicks off on Saturday, with three competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

