Melstrand Union General Store and Grand Marais Outfitters see an uptick in business during winter

MUNISING TOWNSHIP & GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Compared to last year, more snowmobilers are flocking to Alger County thanks to the increased snowfall.

This winter, many communities in the area have been hit hard with snow. According to Fun in the U.P., Munising Township and Grand Marais have each received over 130 inches so far.

This brings snowmobilers, colloquially known as sledders, to the area, and gives local shops like Melstrand Union General Store and Grand Marais outfitters more business. “We’re entirely dependent on the snow,” Melstrand Union General Store Co-Owner Dawn Kelley said. “If we get a lot of snow we get a lot of sledders, [if] we don’t get a lot of snow we don’t get any sledders.”

Both stores agree that Alger County sees more visitors in the summertime, but due to the high snowfall, each has seen an increase in tourism this winter. Each expects snowmobilers like the ones behind me to keep showing up at their stores as long as the snow sticks around. “We’ve been really busy, and sometimes the snowmobiles are lined up at the gas station really far,” Grand Marais Outfitters Owner Jeannie Kain said.

Grand Marais Outfitters sells snowshoes, winter gear, souvenirs, and camping gear. It says it caters to snowmobilers, ice fishers, snowshoers, campers, and more. “I’ve had people who are winter camping on the North Country Trail, and I’ve sold them little propane jugs and hand warmers,” Kain said.

The Melstrand Union General Store says around three-fourths of its customers are from metro areas like Detroit and Chicago. Many come to use over 100 miles of trails in Alger County. The store says it has everything they need if they decide to stop.

“We have gas, we have the food truck that is open four days a week, inside we do a lot of baking, we make pizzas to order, we also have cabin rentals,” Kelley said.

Racers plan to stop in Grand Marais on Saturday, Feb. 19 during the U.P. 200 dog sled race.

Kain says she expects her store to be extremely busy at that time. Meanwhile, both stores hope for even more snow to keep them busy.

