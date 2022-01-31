Advertisement

Laurium hires new village manager

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Diana Lewitzke was appointed as the Village of Laurium Manager during the Special Council Meeting held Nov. 22 2021; her first day as manager was Dec. 6, 2021.

Lewitzke’s previous work experience includes tax preparation and working as an accountant in the aerospace and defense industry. Lewitzke is currently implementing the use of modern technologies to help save time and money.

“We are starting from the ground up to make this community what it needs to be, and encourage the residents to attend meetings, become involved, and use their voice,” said Lewitzke.

“I would like to maintain the charm of the Village, while building a stronger sense of community and culture,” said Lewitzke. “I’d also like for visitors to stay a little longer and revisit often.”

