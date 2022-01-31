Advertisement

Houghton County Jail inmate walked away from work crew in Calumet

Keith Harri walked away from work crew in Calumet.
Keith Harri walked away from work crew in Calumet.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an inmate worker walk away. Deputies, Officers and Troopers are on scene and assisting with the search for the inmate.

Inmate Keith Allen Harri, a 34-year-old male walked away from his work crew in the Village of Calumet at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

Harri is described as being 5′09″ tall, 160 lbs., brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey jacket, blue jeans, black winter boots, black winter hat and dark rimmed glasses.

Harri was sentenced to one year in the Houghton County Jail on an assault and battery/simple assault charge.

Anyone with a tip or information is encouraged to call the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 482-0055. Harri is not considered a danger to the public, however if he is spotted please do not approach and call 9-1-1.

