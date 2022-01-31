Grand Marais Outfitters selling U.P. 200 dog sled race t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats early

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - New gear is available for one of Upper Michigan’s biggest dog sled races.

The U.P. 200 is set to run from Feb. 18 through 21. This year, Grand Marais Outfitters is starting its shirt sales early.

Shirts, sweaters, and hats commemorating the race are now available at the store. Competitors will also make a stop in Grand Marais on Feb. 19, where you can check out the dogs and racers. “We’re very excited about that, they travel from Marquette to Grand Marais and have a mandatory turnaround rest time here, so it’s a great place for people to come out and view the teams and see the dogs,” Grand Marais Outfitters Owner Jeannie Kain said.

The remaining shirts will be moved to the Burt Township Community Center on Feb. 19.

