Advertisement

Grand Marais Outfitters selling U.P. 200 dog sled race t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats early

The merchandise is available at the shop until Feb. 19, when the remainder will be moved to the Burt Township Community Center.
Announcement for the UP200 dog sled race outside of Grand Marais Outfitters
Announcement for the UP200 dog sled race outside of Grand Marais Outfitters(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - New gear is available for one of Upper Michigan’s biggest dog sled races.

The U.P. 200 is set to run from Feb. 18 through 21. This year, Grand Marais Outfitters is starting its shirt sales early.

Shirts, sweaters, and hats commemorating the race are now available at the store. Competitors will also make a stop in Grand Marais on Feb. 19, where you can check out the dogs and racers. “We’re very excited about that, they travel from Marquette to Grand Marais and have a mandatory turnaround rest time here, so it’s a great place for people to come out and view the teams and see the dogs,” Grand Marais Outfitters Owner Jeannie Kain said.

The remaining shirts will be moved to the Burt Township Community Center on Feb. 19.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Florida man with connections to U.P. wanted in homicide investigation
Marquette family goes viral on social media with uplifting video
Semi-tractor-trailer hauling wood crashed on I-75. The highway by Otsego County is closed.
Crash involving semi-truck hauling wood closes portion of I-75
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off
Upper Michigan sheriffs explain their situation regarding counterfeit pill cases
Drug Enforcement Administration continuing its ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign

Latest News

Melstrand Union General Store
Melstrand Union General Store and Grand Marais Outfitters see an uptick in business during winter
Heikki Lunta Sledding Party
Sledding party for Heikki Lunta festivities
Dozens gather in St. Paul's Catholic Church to glance at around 300 pieces of artwork created...
Negaunee Public Schools Art Show returns during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
Over 170 kids and adults compete on their four wheelers and dirt bikes with a chance to win...
Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association has first night race of the season in Gwinn