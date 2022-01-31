Escanaba DDA to plant trees downtown

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba will be getting some new trees downtown this year. The DDA received a $25,000 grant from CN Railroads. This will be matched by the DDA, Enhance Escanaba and the City of Escanaba, giving the DDA $50,000. The money will be used to plant dwarf hydrangeas downtown.

Trees were taken out last summer because they were blocking signs and tearing up sidewalks. But dwarf hydrangeas only grow six to seven feet tall, and their roots won’t mess up the sidewalk.

“We’re very happy to add some of that visual aspect of downtown because a good-looking downtown is always more enticing one. If it helps our businesses grow, that’s another thing I’m always looking to do,” said Scott Czasak, executive director for the Escanaba DDA.

The central retail district will get the new trees first – that’s where the angled parking is. Then the city will expand as the budget allows.

Tree planting will begin when it warms up.

