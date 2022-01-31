Advertisement

Dickinson County teenager departs for basic training

Jack Bowles of Kingsford left for the U.S. Air Force basic training in San Antonio today
Jack Bowles hugs his father goodbye before leaving for U.S. Air Force basic training
Jack Bowles hugs his father goodbye before leaving for U.S. Air Force basic training
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One Dickinson County teenager departed for air force basic training. Jack Bowles is a 19-year-old from Kingsford.

Today, he left his family and the U.P. to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. He will be perusing aircraft and structural maintenance.

He will train with other new recruits in basic training for 8 and a half weeks. A 2020 graduate of Kingsford High School, Bowles attended Bay De Noc Community college last year.

“I went to college for a year, and then I decided instead of paying so much for college, I would further that by joining the Air Force. It has always been a second option for me, something that I’ve had in the back of my mind,” Bowles said.

Bowles is currently in Milwaukee and will be sent to San Antonio for basic training soon.

