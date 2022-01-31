Dickinson County teenager departs for basic training

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One Dickinson County teenager departed for air force basic training. Jack Bowles is a 19-year-old from Kingsford.

Today, he left his family and the U.P. to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. He will be perusing aircraft and structural maintenance.

He will train with other new recruits in basic training for 8 and a half weeks. A 2020 graduate of Kingsford High School, Bowles attended Bay De Noc Community college last year.

“I went to college for a year, and then I decided instead of paying so much for college, I would further that by joining the Air Force. It has always been a second option for me, something that I’ve had in the back of my mind,” Bowles said.

Bowles is currently in Milwaukee and will be sent to San Antonio for basic training soon.

