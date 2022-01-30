Advertisement

Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association has first night race of the season in Gwinn

Over 170 kids and adults raced their four wheelers and dirt bikes for a chance to win prizes while also having fun
Over 170 kids and adults compete on their four wheelers and dirt bikes with a chance to win...
Over 170 kids and adults compete on their four wheelers and dirt bikes with a chance to win trophies and other prizes(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the weekend, the sound of engines and racing on ice could be heard across Gwinn.

Twelve-year-old Levi Leutz has been ice racing for seven years.

“My dad bought me a little 90 quad,” said Leutz. “Then, I started off in Great Lakes. that’s where I went, and that’s where it got me.”

On Saturday, Leutz was among over 170 participants in the Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association’s (UMIRA) fourth event of the season. Kids and adults competed, using either four wheelers or dirt bikes.

UMIRA Secretary John Kay says it is something the community, especially the kids, anticipate.

“It’s a really cool feeling when you get all the kids out there,” he said. “They’re so excited to be here. It’s a big thing for them, and that’s what we look forward to the most.”

“You’re moving a lot faster than it looks like if you’re just watching,” said Hunter Couillard, a 15-year ice racing veteran. “That’s one thing I do notice. Other than that, I enjoy watching as much as I do racing.”

But the big part of Saturday’s action was the thrill of racing under the lights for the first time this year.

“It brings so many people out, and it gives them something to do on a Saturday night,” Kay stated. “It’s a huge family event. That’s really what we’re going after.”

Winners of the races won either trophies or cash prizes. For the night races, though, Kay says there is something for everybody.

“We just hand out random prizes to 5th place in this class and 7th place in this class just to make it interesting,” he explained. “We also have “holeshot” awards, so whoever gets off the line first gets a reward.”

Leutz finished in 1st place in one of his races. However, he says there is more to racing than just winning.

“It’s having fun and just hanging with your friends going out and racing,” he mentioned. “It’s over there just for the community. You’re having fun with everybody.”

The ice racing season continues next Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. The second and last night race of the year is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette family goes viral on social media with uplifting video
Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Florida man with connections to U.P. wanted in homicide investigation
Semi-tractor-trailer hauling wood crashed on I-75. The highway by Otsego County is closed.
Crash involving semi-truck hauling wood closes portion of I-75
(Gogebic Community College logo)
Gogebic Community College women’s basketball season canceled
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off

Latest News

Dozens gather in St. Paul's Catholic Church to glance at around 300 pieces of artwork created...
Negaunee Public Schools Art Show returns during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
DNCT Kids Ski Free
Delta County Nonmotorized Trails put on ‘Kids Ski Free’ event
The new Marquette COVID Testing site now open on Third Street
New COVID testing site now open in Marquette
16th annual Rapid River Relic Show
Rapid River Relic Riders hold 16th annual ‘Relic Show’