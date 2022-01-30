Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association has first night race of the season in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the weekend, the sound of engines and racing on ice could be heard across Gwinn.

Twelve-year-old Levi Leutz has been ice racing for seven years.

“My dad bought me a little 90 quad,” said Leutz. “Then, I started off in Great Lakes. that’s where I went, and that’s where it got me.”

On Saturday, Leutz was among over 170 participants in the Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association’s (UMIRA) fourth event of the season. Kids and adults competed, using either four wheelers or dirt bikes.

UMIRA Secretary John Kay says it is something the community, especially the kids, anticipate.

“It’s a really cool feeling when you get all the kids out there,” he said. “They’re so excited to be here. It’s a big thing for them, and that’s what we look forward to the most.”

“You’re moving a lot faster than it looks like if you’re just watching,” said Hunter Couillard, a 15-year ice racing veteran. “That’s one thing I do notice. Other than that, I enjoy watching as much as I do racing.”

But the big part of Saturday’s action was the thrill of racing under the lights for the first time this year.

“It brings so many people out, and it gives them something to do on a Saturday night,” Kay stated. “It’s a huge family event. That’s really what we’re going after.”

Winners of the races won either trophies or cash prizes. For the night races, though, Kay says there is something for everybody.

“We just hand out random prizes to 5th place in this class and 7th place in this class just to make it interesting,” he explained. “We also have “holeshot” awards, so whoever gets off the line first gets a reward.”

Leutz finished in 1st place in one of his races. However, he says there is more to racing than just winning.

“It’s having fun and just hanging with your friends going out and racing,” he mentioned. “It’s over there just for the community. You’re having fun with everybody.”

The ice racing season continues next Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. The second and last night race of the year is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.