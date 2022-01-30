Sledding party for Heikki Lunta festivities

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta festivities continued in Negaunee as families celebrated at a local park with winter festivities.

At Jackson Mine Park, dozens of kids and their families attended a sledding party. Families could head to a bonfire for smores and eat food from local eateries. One volunteer says an event like this is the perfect time to enjoy the winter season.

“Oh, it’s fantastic, it’s great to see all the people downtown. Last night was great and today is great seeing kids enjoying the sledding and hopefully they’ll enjoy lots of smores too,” Negaunee Lions Club Mike Smock said.

This is the Negaunee lions first year volunteering and they’re looking forward to next year’s Heikki Lunta.

