Advertisement

Sledding party for Heikki Lunta festivities

Heikki Lunta Sledding Party
Heikki Lunta Sledding Party(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta festivities continued in Negaunee as families celebrated at a local park with winter festivities.

At Jackson Mine Park, dozens of kids and their families attended a sledding party. Families could head to a bonfire for smores and eat food from local eateries. One volunteer says an event like this is the perfect time to enjoy the winter season.

“Oh, it’s fantastic, it’s great to see all the people downtown. Last night was great and today is great seeing kids enjoying the sledding and hopefully they’ll enjoy lots of smores too,” Negaunee Lions Club Mike Smock said.

This is the Negaunee lions first year volunteering and they’re looking forward to next year’s Heikki Lunta.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette family goes viral on social media with uplifting video
Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Florida man with connections to U.P. wanted in homicide investigation
Semi-tractor-trailer hauling wood crashed on I-75. The highway by Otsego County is closed.
Crash involving semi-truck hauling wood closes portion of I-75
(Gogebic Community College logo)
Gogebic Community College women’s basketball season canceled
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off

Latest News

Dozens gather in St. Paul's Catholic Church to glance at around 300 pieces of artwork created...
Negaunee Public Schools Art Show returns during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
Over 170 kids and adults compete on their four wheelers and dirt bikes with a chance to win...
Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association has first night race of the season in Gwinn
DNCT Kids Ski Free
Delta County Nonmotorized Trails put on ‘Kids Ski Free’ event
The new Marquette COVID Testing site now open on Third Street
New COVID testing site now open in Marquette