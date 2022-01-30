NMU Hockey needs overtime to salvage split with LSSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Wildcat hockey team skated their way back into the win column on Saturday night (Jan. 29), taking down Lake Superior State 2-1 in overtime.

The Wildcats got on the board first nearing seven minutes in. A two-on-one advantage resulted in assistant captain Ben Newhouse lighting the lamp for the fifth time this season. Andre Ghantous and netminder Charlie Glockner assisted on the goal to give the ‘Cats a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats would kill off one penalty and outshoot the Lakers 11-10 in the opening period on their way to a 1-0 lead as the teams reached the first intermission.

NMU opened up period two on the man advantage, but LSSU managed to keep the ‘Cats out of the net despite several shots on goal. The game remained 1-0 Wildcats.

With 4:25 to go in the second period, the teams exchanged minor penalties and the teams skated 4-on-4 for just over a minute before the ‘Cats would add a second member to the box. The Lakers would capitalize on the 4-on-3 to tie the game at one with 2:59 to go as Miroslav Mucha scored for LSSU.After two periods, the teams were tied 1-1 with the Wildcats holding a 24-18 shot advantage.

The first five plus minutes of the third period consisted of level ice as neither team managed a shot until the ‘Cats got one to the goalkeeper with just over 14 minutes to go. The game remained tied 1-1 as the third period proceeded. With just over six minutes to go, Mucha skated his way to a breakaway for the Lakers, but missed the net wide left to keep the game 1-1.

The 1-1 score held after three periods and the teams made their way to 3-on-3 overtime. The ‘Cats shot advantage was 31-24 after 60 minutes of play. David Keefer got the first shot in overtime by getting to the net, but the Lakers netminder Eisele made the save to keep the game going. Keefer would get another opportunity a few moments later, and this time he would not be denied as the Wildcats took the 2-1 victory over LSSU in overtime.

GOALS

Ben Newhouse scored 6:56 into the game to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. It was his fifth tally on the year. Ghantous and Glockner assisted.

Miroslav Mucha tied the game at one in the winding minutes of the second period. It was a 4-on-3 goal and Mucha’s third goal of the weekend.

David Keefer scored his seventh of the season in overtime to give the ‘Cats a 2-1 victory. Andre Ghantous and Trevor Cosgrove got the setup for the overtime tally.

KEY STATS

Ben Newhouse scored for the fifth time this season. The assist from netminder Charlie Glocker was his first career point.

Freshman Charlie Glockner got the nod in net for Northern and recorded 23 saves in his first win.

David Keefer scored his second goal of the weekend, tallying the OT game-winner to give NMU the 2-1 win.

The Wildcats outshot the Lakers 35-24 in the game.

UP NEXTThe Wildcats will have a quick turnaround as they make the 100 mile trip west on U.S. 41 to take on rival Michigan Tech on Tuesday (Feb. 1).Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. from the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

