Negaunee Public Schools Art Show returns during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival

Community members gathered at St. Paul’s Catholic Church to gaze at around 300 pieces of students’ artwork
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday afternoon, the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival continued with the 6th annual Negaunee Public Schools Art Show.

Dozens of people stopped by St. Paul’s Catholic Church to glance at the work created by students of all grade levels from Negaunee Public Schools. This was the district’s first in-person art show in two years.

Around 300 pieces of art were displayed, including drawings and paintings of flowers, winter, and other objects.

“We’re very creative,” said Linnea Gustafson, an art teacher at Lakeview Elementary. “Negaunee is a great supporter of the fine arts. I think this really showcases it, and it’s a way to give back to the community for them to enjoy the art.”

Both Negaunee High School and Lakeview Elementary School are scheduled to have artwork displayed in separate county-wide art shows in April and May.

