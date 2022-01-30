Michigan Tech moves into second place in the CCHA with a sweep over Bemidji State

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 18 Michigan Tech earned its third straight CCHA sweep after defeating Bemidji State 5-2 Saturday at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies scored three goals in the third to break a 2-2 tie.

“I feel that was our best all-around performance of the year,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “These are huge conference points which could lead to an exciting February for us.”

Tech improved to 14-8-1 overall and 11-5-0 in the CCHA, taking over second place in the standings. The Huskies get right back to action on Tuesday against Northern Michigan at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

Knotted at two entering the third period, Alec Broetzman scored his second of the game 54 seconds after intermission. Parker Saretsky brought the puck into the zone and dropped it off for Arvid Caderoth. Broetzman finished off a centering feed for his fifth of the season and the eventual game-winner.

Tommy Parrottino added to the lead under 5:00 later when he took a shot from behind that net that deflected off the goaltender and across the line. Tyrell Buckley had the assist as he dumped the puck deep, and Brian Halonen extended his point streak to five games with the secondary assist. He has a point in seven home games.

Bemidji State (13-15, 11-9 CCHA) pulled its goaltender with 3:33 left, and Tyrell Buckley made it a three-goal game with an unassisted empty-net goal from Tech’s defensive zone. It was Buckley’s second career goal.

“We haven’t played very many games recently, and it was a big test this weekend,” Buckley said. “I thought we played a really good game the whole way through tonight.”

Tech dominated in shots 43-18. Blake Pietila earned his 14th win of the season with 16 saves. Mattias Sholl stopped 38 shots for the visitors.

The Huskies never trailed in the game. Alec Broetzman scored his first of the night 5:24 into the game on a 5-on-3 power play for a 1-0 lead. A shot by Trenton Bliss deflected off Arvid Caderoth and Broetzman blasted in the loose puck. Bliss is also on a five-game point streak and seven-game point streak at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

The Beavers tied it up when Lukas Sillinger scored his third goal of the weekend at 8:02 of the first.

Logan Ganie put the Huskies back in front with his second of the weekend on a setup play from Ryland Mosley and Nick Nardella. It was Ganie’s eighth career goal.

BSU tied it up with a power-play tally 47 seconds in the second period on a shot by Jere Vaisanen.

The teams combined for nine minor penalties. Tech was 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-5 on the power play.

“It was a good weekend overall,” Broetzman said. “We’re learning from past mistakes and we’ve been growing every day in practice. We need to keep doing what we’re doing. I can’t wait for Tuesday.”

The Huskies and Wildcats will meet at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday. The teams split their first meeting with each road team earning a win.

