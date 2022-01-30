Finlandia Women pull away for win over Lady Norse

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The streak stayed alive as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (10-7) beat Bay College (7-12) 64-44, Saturday afternoon at the Paavo Nurmi Center. It was the fifth win in a row.

For the first four minutes, Bay College and Finlandia traded buckets. The Lions scored 10 straight points to lead 15-5 with 3:26 left. The Norse began to chip away.

A 3-points bucket ended a 9-3 run to close the gap to 18-14 heading into the second period. At 22-16 at the 6:35 mark, senior Katie Lundeen hit a bucket. That started a run of eight straight points to effectively end the contest.

FinnU shot 38.9% from behind the arc. The Lions held the Norse to 35.6% from the floor and got 35 points from 30 turnovers.

For Finlandia, senior Bailey Froberg had 20 points and seven steals, freshman Elli Djerf had 10 points and Lundeen scored 11 points.

For Bay College, Kennedy Englund had 16 points and hit four triples.

Finlandia stays home, Saturday, Feb. 5 playing Maranatha Baptist. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.

