Cold snap after warm air moves in

Snow chances are looking to be spotty for the next few days until Tuesday. Warmer air will move in early next week bringing above average temperatures with some cities seeing possible 30s. Though it doesn’t stick around for long as arctic air moves in the next day. Temperatures after are looking to be in the teens and singles the following days and seasonal by the end of next week.

>Highs: Upper 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Snow chances in the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies after

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday: Spotty snow chances in the evening; warmer temps

Highs: Mid 20s out west, possible 30s in central

Tuesday: Warmer mild air moves in; snow showers out west and east

>Highs: Low to Mid 10s

Wednesday: Colder air begins to move in; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to Mid 0s out west; Low 10s in central and east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Saturday: Seasonal temps move in; mostly cloudy

