Cold snap after warm air moves in
Snow chances are looking to be spotty for the next few days until Tuesday. Warmer air will move in early next week bringing above average temperatures with some cities seeing possible 30s. Though it doesn’t stick around for long as arctic air moves in the next day. Temperatures after are looking to be in the teens and singles the following days and seasonal by the end of next week.
>Highs: Upper 10s to Low 20s
Sunday: Snow chances in the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies after
>Highs: Low to Mid 20s
Monday: Spotty snow chances in the evening; warmer temps
Highs: Mid 20s out west, possible 30s in central
Tuesday: Warmer mild air moves in; snow showers out west and east
>Highs: Low to Mid 10s
Wednesday: Colder air begins to move in; mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low to Mid 0s out west; Low 10s in central and east
Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies
>Highs: Mid to High 10s
Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions
>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s
Saturday: Seasonal temps move in; mostly cloudy
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.