Bay makes just enough free throws to hold off Finlandia Men

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was an exciting contest as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (2-19) lost 71-67 to Bay College (13-8), Saturday afternoon at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

For the first 12 minutes, Finlandia and Bay College were neck and neck. At the 8:19 mark, junior BJ Williams hit a jumper to make it 16-15, Bay.

The Norse came back with a 12-5 run to lead 28-20 with 3:32 left. The Lions chipped away and freshman Trace Jones hit a shot in traffic to make it 29-26 at the half.

In the second half, FinnU came out firing with six straight points to lead 32-29 at the 18:44 mark. From there, the game was between 3 and six points the rest of the way.

Down six with a minute to go, freshman Rae’quan Funches hit a twisting lay-up to make it 67-63. Williams hit a tough shot in the paint to make it 68-67 with 15 seconds left. Bay College hit two free throws late to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Funches had 16 points and 11 rebounds while Jones and Williams scored 11 points each.

For Bay College, Jaylen Flaniken had 19 points and eight rebounds and Aloung Kang had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Finlandia closes the home season, Saturday, Feb. 5 playing Maranatha Baptist. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

