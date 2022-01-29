Advertisement

Warmer air on the way

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Conditions for the next couple days will be mostly calm with patchy snow chances for Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonal with warmer air moving in early next week with chances of high 20s and low 30s. Chances of mixed precipitation are possible in the eastern counties for Tuesday in the afternoon making for some possibly slick conditions on roads.

>Highs: Low to Mid 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with patchy snow chances in the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow across the north wind belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday: Warmer air moving in with snow chances in the evening hours

Highs: Mid 20s to possibly Low 30s

Tuesday: Above average temps with chances of wet snow and mixed precip.

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Wednesday: Colder conditions and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid singles in the west and Mid 10s throughout the rest

Thursday: Partly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions

