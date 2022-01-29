Rapid River Relic Riders hold 16th annual ‘Relic Show’

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rapid River Relic Riders held their 16th annual relic show on Saturday, January 29.

The show is a continuation of their snowmobile ride on January 28 that 269 riders took part in. The show included a showcase of antique snowmobiles, raffle prizes, and a silent auction. The members say the proceeds from the show go to charitable organizations.

“We raise money for kids’ scholarships and all of our local schools in the district. We give money to all of the charitable organizations in Delta County,” said Rapid River Relic Rider member Scott Nieuwenkamp.

Trophies were also handed out at 3:30 in the afternoon for the 30-mile round trip snowmobile ride on January 28 that was from Rapid River to the Brampton Hall in Gladstone and then back to Rapid River.

