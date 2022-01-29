Nerds of Marquette looking for new members

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nerds of Marquette are currently looking for more members.

Nerds of Marquette is a group for people who are fans of all popular things, such as Harry Potter, Stars Wars, even sports. They recently put on a Marquette Hogwarts event in which they raised 200 dollars for the group Social Justice For Us.

Joel Siegel, Nerds of Marquette volunteer, explained why more people should join.

“We’re here to create a lot of events that help better connect everybody so that you can make friends and meet a lot of local people that have certain talents and knowledge of certain things.”

If you want to join you can visit their Facebook page here.

