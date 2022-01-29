Advertisement

MSU interviewing 18 U.P. students for STARR Scholarship

(KCWY)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State University will be interviewing 18 U.P. high school students for its STARR Scholarship this weekend.

It is a full-ride scholarship opportunity for high school seniors who reside in the state of Wyoming and the Upper Peninsula. Eight Upper Michigan students received the award last year.

Korine Wawrzynski, MSU assistant dean for academic initiatives and director for undergrad research, explained more about the scholarship opportunity.

“There are very few scholarships like this across the united states. So, I’m excited that MSU, through those two generous alumni, has been able to offer such generous scholarships to our U.P. students.”

The scholarship was first established by two anonymous private donors in 1998 and the qualifications to receive the award are not only about having good grades but also about exhibiting leadership traits and critical thinking skills

