Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicked off on Friday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m.

The weekend-long event began with the traditional bonfire lighting at Tobin and Streets. The festivities continued with the Irontown Rail Jam competition as snowboarders and skiers displayed their tricks and turns.

There were also activities at the U.P. Luge Club, lantern snowshoe tours of the old town, a stroll through the tunnel of lights, and specials and treats featured by local restaurants and pubs.

Dana LaLonde, City of Negaunee Mayor, explained how the event helps the community.

“It brings commerce and more folks to see all of our recreational opportunities and see all of our businesses in town.”

Heikki Lunta will continue this Saturday starting with the Teal Lake ice fishing tournament and will end with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

