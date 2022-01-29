Advertisement

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicked off on Friday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m.

The weekend-long event began with the traditional bonfire lighting at Tobin and Streets. The festivities continued with the Irontown Rail Jam competition as snowboarders and skiers displayed their tricks and turns.

There were also activities at the U.P. Luge Club, lantern snowshoe tours of the old town, a stroll through the tunnel of lights, and specials and treats featured by local restaurants and pubs.

Dana LaLonde, City of Negaunee Mayor, explained how the event helps the community.

“It brings commerce and more folks to see all of our recreational opportunities and see all of our businesses in town.”

Heikki Lunta will continue this Saturday starting with the Teal Lake ice fishing tournament and will end with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
Marquette family goes viral on social media with uplifting video
Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Florida man with connections to U.P. wanted in homicide investigation
KN95 masks
Governor Whitmer announces 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders
Semi-tractor-trailer hauling wood crashed on I-75. The highway by Otsego County is closed.
Crash involving semi-truck hauling wood closes portion of I-75

Latest News

This is the 8th year of the program, it was not held last year because of COVID-19
Pine Mountain renews partnership with YMCA for ski school program
More than 200 people snowmobiled from Rapid River to Brampton and back.
15th annual Rapid River Relic Ride
Multiple Upper Michigan sheriff’s departments explain their situations regarding the collection...
Drug Enforcement Administration continuing its ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign
Nerds of Marquette Harry Potter event
Nerds of Marquette looking for new members