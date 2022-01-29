Finlandia Women’s hockey breaks long streak with solid victory

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a gritty performance as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (1-14-1, 1-8 NCHA) knocked off Lawrence (0-15, 0-8 NCHA) 5-1, Friday afternoon at the Houghton County Arena. It was the first win since Jan. 26, 2019 (1-0 over Northland), snapping a 46-game winless streak.

Lawrence and Finlandia played on even terms for the first eight minutes of the game. Each team had four saves. The Lions defense then tightened up and allowed the Vikings just 10 shots the rest of the game.

At the 14:31 mark, sophomore Jayde Pederson blasted a shot that was knocked away. The puck bounced right to junior Cassidy Becia who knocked it in to make it 1-0.

With 36 seconds left in the opening period, sophomore Aspen Wallin pushed the puck into the net for a 2-0 lead. In the middle of the second period, FinnU scored two goals in a five minute-span to seal the game.

Goals were also scored by freshman Breanna Bisek, Pederson and freshman Arwen Sims. The Lions were strong on face-offs with a .576-win percentage. Freshman Michaela Powers had 16 wins and Pederson had 13. Sims led the team with four blocked shots.

Finlandia stays at the HOCO, Saturday, Jan. 29 taking on Lawrence. The game is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.

