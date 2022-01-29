Finlandia Men’s Hockey falls to MSOE

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The game went right to the end as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-19, 0-13 NCHA) lost 3-1 to MSOE (8-9-2, 6-5-1 NCHA), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

Finlandia came out gunning as sophomore Tyler Perkins had two strong shots stopped in the first minute of the game. Senior Marcus Gloss and George McBey put on a clinic combining to stop 19 shots for the period.

The game was a stalemate, until the Raiders scored twice in the final six minutes of the second period. In the final period, the Lions had several strong scoring opportunities that just missed.

At the 14:34 mark, senior Tyler Watungwa took advantage of strong passing to put the puck past the goalie to make it 2-1. Sophomore PJ Donnelly had a shot on target in the final two minutes, blocked. MSOE scored an empty net insurance goal with 22 seconds left.

For face-off-wins, the Lions had a .508% led by sophomore Cooper Hoheisel with 10 wins and Watungwa with nine. FinnU blocked 18 shots led by freshman Brendan Erickson, Hoheisel and Watungwa with three each. Senior Marcus Gloss finished with 43 saves.

Finlandia remains at the HOCO, Saturday, Jan. 29 taking on MSOE. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.