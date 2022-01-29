Advertisement

Delta County Nonmotorized Trails put on ‘Kids Ski Free’ event

DNCT Kids Ski Free
DNCT Kids Ski Free(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A free skiing event for youth took place at the Days River Trail in Delta County on Saturday, January 29.

The event was put on by the Delta County Nonmotorized Trails, a club that develops and maintains the trails around Delta County. The club has been doing the free skiing event for around 4 years and says one of their commitments is to encourage kids to get out on the trails.

Andy Claes, DCNT President, explained why they put on the event.

“We’ve got about 29 sets of skis. We like getting the kids out here in the snow and cold and enjoying the wonderful U.P. weather that we always have.”

The next free skiing event will be in late February at the West Side Recreation Area in Escanaba, families are welcome to use provided skis at no cost or bring their own set.

