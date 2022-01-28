Advertisement

Texas dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies

Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) - A Texas father has been put behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife on his daughter’s bullies.

Thomas Brown was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 27.

Brown’s daughter had reportedly told him that girls at her high school in Wichita Falls, Texas, were bullying her, according to KAUZ. An arrest affidavit says that Brown had been in contact with the school principal about the issue.

Brown told officers that he got a call from his daughter saying the alleged bullies were chasing her, and went to meet her at an intersection near the high school.

He allegedly decided to confront the girls, and told them that he would slit their throats if they touched his daughter. When one replied he could not slit her throat, Brown allegedly pulled a pocket knife out of his pocket and held it about 6 inches from her neck, according to the arrest affidavit.

Wichita Falls police responded to multiple calls about the interaction and found Brown walking down a nearby street. Officers said that when asked about what was going on, Brown said he was probably going to jail. Police say he freely spoke about the incident even after being read his rights, handing over the pocket knife and even physically reenacting the event with officers when they asked him to demonstrate what had happened.

Brown remains in custody in the Wichita County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
KN95 masks
Governor Whitmer announces 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders
Mount Bohemia in in Lac La Belle.
Lac La Belle Lodge and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort reach a settlement
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County
Gwinn Middle School students walk down the hall between classes
Gwinn and Powell Township Schools experiencing staffing and attendance issues amid pandemic

Latest News

FILE - A man fishes near docked oil drilling platforms, on May 8, 2020, in Port Aransas, Texas.
Federal judge throws out oil lease sale in Gulf of Mexico
Police are investigating after swastikas and profanity were found scrawled on parts of...
Swastikas spray painted on DC’s Union Station
Upper Michigan sheriffs explain their situation regarding counterfeit pill cases
Drug Enforcement Administration continuing its ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn’t follow training